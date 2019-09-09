One of the biggest sneaker releases of the year was the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 which featured mocha overlays and a black backward swoosh. It is easily a contender for sneaker of the year and the after-market price continues to soar on websites like StockX. Travis Scott collaborations are always going to do well and when you give him a silhouette like the Air Jordan 1, well, the sky is the limit.

Thanks to a new post from Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz, it appears as though Jordan Brand was inspired by La Flame's creation. While this is only a photoshop rendering, the image below depicts a shoe with the same color scheme as the Travis Scott Jordan 1, except the black Nike swoosh is facing the correct way. The shoe is mostly white on the toe box and side panels but the overlays, excluding the swoosh, are "dark mocha."

Fans are already comparing the model to Travis Scott's AJ1 from earlier this year which is certainly a good thing. There are plenty of sneakerheads who missed out on that release and this would certainly be a great consolation prize.

According to the post, the shoe is slated to drop in June of 2020 but that remains to be seen. Stay tuned for details as we will be sure to bring you the latest on this potential release.