If you're a fan of sneakers, the Air Jordan 1 High OG is probably on your list as one of the greatest shoes of all-time. Jordan Brand is well aware of how high in demand this sneaker is and every year, they come through with some incredible colorways that always grab the attention of sneakerheads. There has already been a lot of talks about which colorways will be dropping in 2020 and as it turns out, a "Court Purple" model is on the way.

There have been numerous teasers of this shoe but thanks to Instagram user @hanzuying, we have some of the best looks yet at the sneaker. As you can see, the overlays are made with purple leather while the toe box and side panels are white. From there, the cuff and Nike swoosh are black which adds a nice bit of contrast. Overall, it's yet another great Air Jordan 1 colorway and will certainly be one of the doper releases of 2020.

For now, it is being reported that this shoe will drop on April 4th of 2020 for $170 USD so be on the lookout for that. We will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates as soon as they become available.