Jordan Brand is well aware of the shoes that perform the best during the holiday season and it shouldn't be a surprise that the Air Jordan 1 High OG is one of those sneakers. At this point, the silhouette is a staple of the brand that has turned into one of the most iconic models of all-time, regardless of brand. With such a high demand for Air Jordan 1s, Jumpman has come through with a multitude of colorways over the years and the latest to hit the internet is the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Bloodline."

If you know anything about the Air Jordan 1, this colorway should come across as familiar. White appears on the side panels and toe box while the overlays, back heel, and Nike swoosh are black. From there, red laces and red highlights on the outline of the overlays add a much-needed pop of color. Below are the official images courtesy of @J23app.

These are actually coming out sooner than you may think. In fact, these are set to drop on Black Friday, November 29th for $160 USD. If you're in the market for a new Air Jordan 1 and are a fan of this colorway, then these would be a great pick up.

