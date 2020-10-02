Air Jordan 1 colorways have been very plentiful over the years and it's pretty easy to see why. Of course, the shoe debuted all the way back in 1985 and it is still considered to be one of the cleanest and best silhouettes to ever be released. It lends itself well to both basic and colorful offerings, which has allowed it to be a favorite amongst sneakerheads, whether casual or hardcore. These past few months have been filled with reports of new Jordan 1 colorways and with 2021 quickly approaching, even more, rumors are beginning to surface.

In fact, Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz recently came through with a report about two interesting colorways. One is listed as "Hyper Royal/Light Smoke Grey/White" while the other is "Light Fusion Red/White/Laser Orange/Black." As you can see from the mockups below, the shoes match their colorway description quite well and will seemingly feature some suede materials. If you're looking for an Air Jordan 1 that takes a bit of a different approach, then you will most certainly enjoy these.

As for the release dates, both are expected to drop during the Spring of 2021, so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring those to you.