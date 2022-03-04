One of the most popular sneakers in the history of the world is the Air Jordan 1. This is a shoe that was shown off back in 1984 and was eventually released in 1985. The first colorway to drop was the infamous "Chicago" model which was an obvious homage to Michael Jordan's Bulls. The shoe was known for its white base and red overlays, all while the Nike swoosh and cuff were black.

Over the years, this shoe has received a plethora of retros, and fans are always hoping for it to return in some sort of capacity. Well, according to @zsneakerheadz on Twitter, it would appear as this shoe will drop again, this time in the Holiday season of 2022.

What makes this news interesting is the fact that the shoe is going to be "reimagined" with a cut that is similar to that of the Hi '85. Also, the shoe is set to have an aged midsole, which will really give you that retro feel. For now, no new images of this shoe exist, although there should be some new ones soon.

Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates regarding this highly sought-after sneaker.

Image via @zsneakerheadz