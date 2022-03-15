If you are a sneakerhead, then you are well aware of the fact that the Air Jordan 1 is one of the most hyped-up sneakers of all time. It is an iconic silhouette that has stood the test of time, and most fans are particularly fond of the "Chicago" model, which was a direct homage to the Bulls during Michael Jordan's first season with the team

After numerous retros, it appears as though the shoe is going to come back this year, albeit in "reimagined" form. According to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram, the reimagined version of the Chicago Jordan 1 will feature some vintage looks, including an aged midsole. From there, even the packaging will be vintage, which will ultimately make these even more of a collector's item. It is a shoe that you cannot go wrong with,

Now, it is being reported that this sneaker will be dropping on October 29th of this year for a price that has yet to be determined. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments down below, and keep your eyes peeled to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest updates pertaining to this iconic shoe.



