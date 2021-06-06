Out of all the Air Jordan 1 colorways to be released over the years, there is no denying that the "Bred" offering is one of the most popular. It is a shoe that came out back in 1985 and was a huge hit with sneakerheads. To this day, the black and red Jordan 1 still gets some retro releases and at times, Jordan Brand makes some changes to the shoe as a way to give fans something unique to add to their collections.

The Air Jordan 1 "Bred Reimagined," otherwise known as the "Patent Bred," is the latest Air Jordan 1 "Bred" model to be shown off on the internet. For the last few weeks, teasers of this shoe have been showing up all over the place although the image quality has been suspect, to say the least. Now, Instagram user @fxxkvlogvi has come through with the best images of the shoe, thus far. As you can see in the post below, the black and red silhouette is covered in flashy patent leather that glistens on your foot. It's a gorgeous aesthetic that will certainly prove popular upon release.

If you are planning on grabbing a pair, it is believed that these will drop on October 23rd of this year, although this date is subject to change. Keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.