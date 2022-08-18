Jumpman has always made some unique adjustments to the Air Jordan 1. With the winter upon us, Jumpman is gearing up to release more new colorways of the Air Jordan 1 Acclimate, which is a winter-ready option that comes with a reinforced upper and some premium materials. These materials will keep you protected from the snow, rain, and cold, which is exactly what sneakerheads need heading into what could be a brutal winter depending on where you live.

The latest colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Acclimate is this "Chutney" model which can be found below. As you can see, the shoe has a black and white base to it, all while a yellowish-brown is placed on the toe box, back heel, and even the lining to the Nike swoosh. All of this comes together quite nicely, and there is no doubt that this is a great winter and fall color scheme.

At this juncture, this sneaker does not yet have an official release date, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of this brand-new Air Jordan 1, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

