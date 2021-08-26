One of the greatest shoes ever made is the Air Jordan 1 and as a result, Jumpman has looked to give it some massive updates over the years. Some of these Jordan 1 models have done well, while others have called by the wayside. No matter what, however, Jordan Brand has remained innovative and it has led to some pretty peculiar models. One of those offerings is none other than the Air Jordan 1 Acclimate which just received a new brown, white, and black model.

In the images below, you can immediately see how this model has a warped tongue that contains new Jordan branding, as well as some faux-fur all the way around it. On this particular model, the side panels and midsole are white, while the toe box, tongue, and cuff are brown. An even darker brown is placed on the overlays, and creamy beige makes up the swoosh. Overall, these elements come together to create a truly unique shoe that will polarize sneakerheads.

You can expect these kicks to drop soon for $150 USD, so keep it locked to your local sneaker store for more info. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

