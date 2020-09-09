Aesop Rock Spits A Quick Flow On "The Gates"

With a name drawing inspiration from fables said to have been penned between the years of 620 and 564 BCE, it's not exactly hard to understand why Aesop Rock is one of hip-hop's most distinctive lyricists. Much like the tales on which his moniker is based, understanding the true meaning of Rock's lyrics requires further examination than the typical hip-hop track.

Preferring to deal in the abstract and metaphorical, many of his lines serve to evoke feelings and images, leaving listeners to draw their own conclusions from there. And that's exactly what makes songs like his latest, "The Gate," such enjoyable journeys. Especially when Rock goes the distance and flexes an uncommon new flow, up-tempo though not at the cost of his typically-dense lyricism. Be sure to consider the following section, and leave your interpretation in the comment section.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Rat tail, my backdrop's all black sails

Dog bite and my bird curse, cross-eyed, world’s worst

Troglodyte, I might split the blinds

I’m like Vincent Van with that instant rice