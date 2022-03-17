Kanye West has created some pretty interesting sneakers over the last few years. A lot of these shoes have been extremely polarizing, especially the AdidasYeezy Knit Runner, which has a very odd shape and a construction that isn't exactly solid. Either way, this shoe has received a ton of intrigue over the last six months or so, and now, it is about to release in a "Stone Carbon" offering.

As you can see from the official photos below, this shoe comes in a nice black upper, all while some brown is placed at the top. This makes for a very nice and clean look, which is made interesting by the shoe size appearing on the cuff. This is easily the weirdest Yeezy yet, which is honestly quite the compliment given what Ye has given us in the past.

If you are thinking of copping these kicks, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, March 26th for a price of $200 USD. Let us know whether or not you plan on copping these, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

