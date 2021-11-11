One of Kanye West's most bizarre creations to date has been the AdidasYeezy Knit RNR. The shoe has a unique silhouette and upper material that gives it a sort of medieval look. The original colorway was roasted for looking too much like something that Mickey Mouse would wear. Since that time, very few new details have been given about the Knit RNR, although fans have been curious to see what kind of colorways would pop up in the near future.

Well, now, we have an answer thanks to the good folks over at Yeezy Mafia, who always seem to have the inside scoop. In the Instagram post below, you can see them show off the "Stone Carbon" offering, which is primarily all covered in dark grey. There is some copper material at the top as well, which brings the entire thing together quite nicely. It is definitely a lot more subtle than the OG colorway that was recently released, which might make it appeal to more people.

It is believed that these will drop in February of 2022 for a price of $200 USD. An exact date has yet to be revealed, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.



