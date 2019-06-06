One of Kanye West's unreleased Adidas sneaker silhouettes, the Yeezy Boost 700 ZX, has resurfaced in a couple of new colorways, leading to speculation that the kicks might soon be headed to retailers.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ZX first debuted in September of 2018 in a vibrant, neon green colorway that was reportedly gifted from Kanye to Tekashi 6ix9ine. Now, the unreleased Yeezys have been unveiled in an equally exotic bright orange design, as well as a more toned down white colorway.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ZX/YoungLord

Details regarding the Yeezy Boost 700 ZX remain scarce, but you'll notice that the sneakers are grounded by the familiar Yeezy Boost 700 sole. Additional details include black overlays with reflective detailing and "700" branding on the lateral side panel.

Check out some additional shots of the kicks below and click here to check out some of the highly anticipated Yeezys scheduled to release in June.

