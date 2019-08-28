After singlehandedly ushering in the dad shoe trend back in 2017 with the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Wave Runner," Kanye West has been bombarding sneakerheads with numerous colorways of the chunky runner. In 2018, West introduced the 700 V2 to the world which expands on the chunky aesthetic from the original model. There have been quite a few colorways to come out thus far and next weekend, another model will be released to the masses.

This time around, Kanye is harkening back to the V1 "Inertia" colorway, as the exact same color scheme is being adapted for the V2 silhouette. The shoe features multiple shades of grey while orange peach accents make their way onto the midsole. It's a colorway that fans loved the first time around so now that it's coming back, it will surely sell out once again.

Today, Adidas officially announced that the shoe will be coming out on Saturday, September 7th for $300 USD. For those looking to cop, Yeezy Supply, some retailers, and adidas.com/yeezy will all have the shoe available for purchase. If you're serious about copping, don't sleep because these will sell out quickly.

Image via Adidas

