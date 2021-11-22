Kanye West's dad shoe revolution began all the way back in 2017 as he unleashed the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Wave Runner" onto the world. After some initial pushback to the design, the "Wave Runner" became a beloved colorway amongst fans and Yeezy Boost 700 silhouette itself became the stuff of legend. For the past four years now, the shoe has continued to receive new colorways, and fans are always eager to get their hands on some pairs when they can.

The latest 700 to be shown off is this "Fade Azure" model which can be found down below. This model has shades of teal throughout the upper all while a faded blue makes its appearance on the midsole. There is even some orange here for good measure, which adds a nice bit of contrast to the overall look of the shoe. Needless to say, Yeezy has themselves yet another hit with this new offering.

After release details surfaced last week, it has now been confirmed that the AdidasYeezy Boost 700 "Fade Azure" will be released on Saturday, November 27th for $250 USD on the Confirmed App. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

