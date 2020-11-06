After a bizarre Presidential Election campaign that saw Kanye on the ballot in very few states, the legendary artist conceded the Presidency and claimed that in 2024 he will be able to make up millions of votes and eventually become the Commander In Chief. In the meantime, West most certainly has new music in the cards and he also has some AdidasYeezy sneakers that are slated to release before the end of the year.

One of those sneakers is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 "Onyx" which features an all-over black aesthetic. In the official images that were revealed today, you can see that the Boost midsole, as well as the primeknit upper, is covered in black material that offers up a nice stealthy aesthetic. This is one of the more unique Adidas Yeezy silhouettes in quite some time and it was only a matter of time before it was given one of these blacked-out colorways.

Considering the aesthetics of the shoe, it only makes sense that these are expected to drop on Friday, November 27th which just so happens to be Black Friday. Let us know what you think of these kicks in the comments below and weigh in on whether or not these are worth copping.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas