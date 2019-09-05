If you're a fan of Kanye West and his Yeezy brand, then you have probably been anticipating the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V3 for a couple of years now. There were rumors about the shoe but nothing concrete came to the surface. A few weeks ago, that all came to a close as the 350 V3 was finally revealed thanks to some trustworthy Instagram sneaker accounts. The first colorway of the shoe has been dubbed "Alien" which makes when you consider just how out of this world the shoe looks.

The upper has a unique pattern while the bulky Boost-heavy midsole adds an interesting contrast to the overall look. Thanks to @hanzuying, we now have some interesting looks at the shoe, as well as some on-foot images. As you can see from the posts below, it's an incredibly clean shoe that will be the perfect introduction for the silhouette. Fans have been waiting a long time for this model and it doesn't look like West is going to disappoint.

In the posts, it states how the shoe will release in December for $230 USD. So far, there are no confirmations from Adidas or Ye so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to report on them.

How do you feel about this latest silhouette?