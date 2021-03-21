Kanye West has made a lot of money throughout his career and now, he is one of the richest men in the world, especially now that his net worth is upwards of $6 billion. Much of this wealth comes from the Yeezy brand and as one can imagine, he has no plans on slowing down the production of his various Yeezy sneakers. One of the silhouettes that will continue to get a ton of love is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, which has been Kanye's most popular shoe since all the way back in 2016.

The latest colorway of the 350 V2 to be teased is the "Light" colorway which can be found below. As you can see, the upper is mostly covered in white, all while the stripe on the sides is beige. This is one of those neutral colorways that the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 does so well, and sneakerheads will certainly appreciate it.

According to Yeezy Mafia, this shoe even has a UV-sensitive stripe, which means sometimes it will change colors. You can expect these to drop sometime in the summer although more information is certainly on the way. As always, keep it locked to HNHH for more updates, and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Yeezy Mafia