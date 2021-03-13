For the last few years, Kanye West's AdidasYeezy Boost 350 V2 has been characterized by two materials. The first of which is Boost, which goes in the midsole. The other material is Primeknit, which is a material that many Adidas shoes have been using for quite some time now. Primeknit is placed on the upper and it is a stretchy material that forms to the top of your foot and makes for a very comfortable experience.

Now, it seems like an upcoming slate of 350 V2s will abandon Primeknit in favor of a translucent sheath. The "Mono Pack" is supposed to drop in the summer and thanks to YankeeKicks on Instagram, we have a close-up look at the "Mono Ice" version, which as you can see, uses that translucent material. Overall, the shoe is mostly a light shade of blue, and it's an aesthetic that many Yeezy fans have been waiting for.

Over the coming months, we will certainly be getting more teasers for the "Mono Pack" which is shaping up to be the most ambitious pack of 350 V2s in quite some time.

With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH and let us know what you think, in the comments below.