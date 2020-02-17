Kanye West is one of the most popular artists in the entire world and over the last few years, he has become incredibly popular in the sneaker world. His signature Yeezy brand with Adidas has reached new heights and almost every month, we are blessed with some Yeezy releases. Kanye's favorite silhouette has been the 350 V2 which has been around since late 2016. On Saturday, three new colorways will be released in different regions of the world. One of those colorways is called "Flax" and it will be exclusive to the Asia Pacific and Africa.

The official images of the shoe were recently unveiled and as you can see, West is going for muted yellow tones on these. The sneaker has a creamy beige primeknit upper while the midsole and translucent stripe are a light shade of yellow that reminds us of the "Butter" offering from back in 2017.

If you're in the Asia Pacific/African area, definitely be on the lookout for these as they drop on Saturday, February 22nd for $220 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think and whether or not you're going to cop.

Image via Adidas

