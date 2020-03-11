Kanye West has been with Adidas for over five years now and in that time, he has completely shaken up the sneaker industry thanks to his Yeezy brand. Perhaps the most popular silhouette he has created thus far is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 which has seen numerous colorways over the last three and a half years. Now that we are in 2020, the Yeezy colorways have yet to slow down and it really seems like the 350 V2 isn't going anywhere.

One of the most recent colorways to be revealed is the "Desert Sage" offering which is made unique thanks to its light green upper and orange highlights. According to Adidas, the sneaker will see a Global release on Saturday, March 14th. If you're looking to cop, full family sizing will be available at https://www.adidas.ca/yeezy.

The release will also see another release on March 28th in China. This 350 V2 will certainly sell out just like many of the other 350 V2s that came before it. While some are tired of this silhouette, others still can't get enough of it and we really can't blame them.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.