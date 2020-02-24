Kanye West has been a dominant figure in the sneaker world over the last few years and much of that has to do with the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. This silhouette was first released back in the fall of 2016 and immediately made a huge impact. The first few colorways were extremely limited although eventually, with the release of more offerings, the shoe received a lot more stock much to the delight of sneakerheads. Of course, this was very much to the dismay of resellers.

This year will see its fair share of 350 V2 colorways. Three colorways dropped over the weekend and now, yet another is on the way. The model below is being called "Desert Sage" and the official images have been released. The shoe features a greyish green upper while orange makes its way onto the cuff and insole. Meanwhile, the stripe on the side is made with 3M material which helps give the shoe a bit of pop.

In a report from Yeezy Mafia, it was revealed that these are slated to release on March 14th for $220 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas