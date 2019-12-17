Kanye West has been on a roll with the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 this past year and sneakerheads couldn't be any happier. The shoe has received numerous colorways and continues to be one of the biggest shoes in streetwear culture. Even if you're not into shoes, you have probably seen this sneaker on the street or are at least aware of its presence. Kanye has made some great strides when it comes to making this shoe mainstream and the more colorways that come out, the closer Ye gets to his goal.

One of the latest colorways to be theorized is called "Desert Sage" and features a greenish-grey upper, orange cuff/interior, and gum bottom. Thanks to the Instagram account @solebyjc, we now have our first in-hand look at this colorway and so far, it looks pretty clean.

It's been reported that this shoe will be dropping in the early stages of 2020 for the standard 350 V2 price of $220 USD. If you're a fan of the sneaker, this colorway might be exactly what you need for the Spring season. Keep it locked to HNHH for updates on this sneaker as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of this latest Yeezy.