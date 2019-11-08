The beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will be heavily featured in 2020, despite the fact that new silhouettes like the Yeezy 380, Yeezy 500 High and Yeezy 700 V3 will all be in the mix. According to sneaker source Yeezy Mafia, one of the 350 V2s on deck for next year will come in a "Desert Sage" colorway.

That sneaker has not yet surfaced, but the mockup suggests that the kicks will come equipped with a sage green primeknit, highlighted by a bright orange sock liner and a light gum outsole beneath the Boost cushioning.

Sneaker source @Py_Rates claims that there are already nine other Yeezy Boost 350 V2s in the works for 2020, including two all-new black colorways, as well as "Earth," "Marsh" and "Tailgate" iterations. At this time it's unclear what each of the forthcoming Yeezy Boost 350 V2s will look like, but House of Heat has come up with some mockups that could represent the rumored styles.