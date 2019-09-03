Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy brand has been on a roll this year and it doesn't seem like they are showing any signs of slowing down. It's undeniable what Ye has been able to do with this brand and considering all of the shoes he has released this year, there is no telling where his brand can go from here.

It's been a few months since we saw our last Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 release and in just a couple of weekend, we will be seeing a pair of brand new colorways hit the market. One of those colorways is this "Citrin" offering which had its official images released today. The shoe has an interesting beige tone to it which goes with the recent neutral colorways to be released. It's definitely not the flashiest shoe but if you're a Yeezy fan, they'll be good enough to tide you over before the 350 V3 drops later this year.

These kicks will be coming in a reflective and non-reflective version. The reflective will come out on Saturday, September 24th while the non-reflective model drops on Monday, September 26th. Both versions will cost you $220 USD, according to Sneaker News.

Image via Adidas

