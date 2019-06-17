Last week, multiple outlets reported that one of the most popular Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways, "Bred," would be coming back to hit retailers in the Fall. This information was spread by trusted Yeezy source Yeezy Mafia and had sneakerheads in a frenzy. Resellers tried to get rid of their pairs as the price fell, while others eagerly awaited their shot at the clean colorway. Unfortunately for everyone involved, it turns out the pair won't actually be released, which will come as a disappointment to shoe nerds everywhere.

Jon Wexler, the Adidas VP of Global Entertainment & Influencer Marketing quote tweeted the since-deleted Yeezy Mafia tweet and said "#FAKENEWS."

Yeezy Mafia has had a pretty good track record in the past but here it seems as though they have been called out for some misinformation. Yeezy fans will surely be a little sad about this news as the "Bred" model has been one of the most sought after colorways of the shoe ever.

In the meantime, there will be plenty of Yeezy releases throughout the month of June so you'll just have to occupy yourselves with those.

Needless to say, it's a tough life being a sneakerhead.