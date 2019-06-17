Last week, multiple outlets reported that one of the most popular Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways, "Bred," would be coming back to hit retailers in the Fall. This information was spread by trusted Yeezy source Yeezy Mafia and had sneakerheads in a frenzy. Resellers tried to get rid of their pairs as the price fell, while others eagerly awaited their shot at the clean colorway. Unfortunately for everyone involved, it turns out the pair won't actually be released, which will come as a disappointment to shoe nerds everywhere.

Jon Wexler, the Adidas VP of Global Entertainment & Influencer Marketing quote tweeted the since-deleted Yeezy Mafia tweet and said "#FAKENEWS." 