One of Kanye West's most popular Adidas Yeezy releases, the black and red Yeezy Boost 350 V2, is reportedly returning to retailers.

According to sneaker source @YeezyMafia, the Bred Yeezys are expected to be back on shelves sometime this Fall for the retail price of $220. Worth noting, the beloved Yeezys are currently priced over $1,000 at consignment shops such as Flight Club.

Originally released in February of 2017, the "Bred" Yeezy Boosts come equipped with a black primeknit upper with a matching TPU tooling that covers the Boost cushioning. The kicks are highlighted by red "SPLY-350" text on the lateral side, along with red stitched detailing on the black heel pull tab.

Get reacquainted with the "Bred" Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 below, and stay tuned for official release details.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Bred/Flight Club

