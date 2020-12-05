When Kanye West left Nike for Adidas a few years ago, many were confused as to why he would do such a thing. For Kanye, it was a very easy decision as Adidas was about to let him do whatever he wanted. Now, Kanye has delivered numerous silhouettes to the brand and he even became a billionaire in 2020 as a direct result of his work with the three stripes. The one silhouette that has remained incredibly popular is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and on Saturday, a classic colorway got a restock.

The colorway in question is the black and red "Bred" model which has been highly sought after over the years. Every time this sneaker is released, it is subjected to a ton of hype, and some unlucky sneakerheads, who get left out due to limited stock. With this latest restock, it's clear that some things just never change.

Image via Adidas

These kicks were dropped early in the morning and as it turns out, very few people were actually able to get their hands on a pair. This led to lots of frustration amongst sneakerheads who immediately took to Twitter to declare their losses. It's a trend that occurs almost every Saturday now and between Jordan Brand and Yeezy, there are a lot of unhappy sneaker fanatics out there.

