Kanye West's AdidasYeezy Boost 350 V2 has been a staple of sneaker culture for a very long time. When this shoe dropped in 2016, it was clear that it was going to be a hit, and every colorway after that continued to prove just how dominant this silhouette was when compared to some of the other sneakers on the market. Over the past four years, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has continued to thrive and new colorways are always being produced. While many of these offerings have similar neutral tones, they all seem to sell out instantly, which at the end of the day, is all that matters.

In some new official images below, you can find the next 350 V2 colorway which is being dubbed "Natural." The primeknit upper is covered in white and sail tones, while the midsole takes on a creamier aesthetic. Overall, this is a familiar-looking colorway, albeit one of the cleanest ones to date. If you need something neutral for the Fall, these are going to be a perfect option.

You will be able to get your hands on a pair as of Saturday, October 24th for a price of $220 USD. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

