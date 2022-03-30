When Kanye West started his Yeezy line with Adidas, he started out with the infamous 750. From there, however, we got the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 which debuted in some truly iconic models. Now, the 350 V2 gets all of the colorways while the 350 has faded into obscurity. Despite this, fans still prefer the OG 350, which has yet to receive a restock or release since 2016. According to some Sneaker News, however, this is about to change.

It is now being reported that the "Turtle Dove" colorway will be returning to the market with its original SKU number. The shoe is known for being white and black, and in some ways, was a precursor to the "Zebra" 350 V2. It is the most iconic 350 out there, and sneakerheads will certainly be excited about its impending return to the market.

For now, a release date has not yet been revealed for this return, however, they are expected to drop at some point in the month of April. With this in mind, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know if this is a restock that interests you, in the comments down below.

Image via StockX

[Via]