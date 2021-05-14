With many young basketball players heading to courts around their cities, spring and summer is the perfect time to introduce new basketball shoes into the fold. One of the best basketball shoes to be introduced over the last year is the Adidas Yeezy Basketball QNTM which also doubles as a dope lifestyle offering. Fans of the AdidasYeezy Basketball QNTM have been waiting on some nice new colorways and Kanye is certainly delivering as numerous models have been introduced.

The latest offering to be brought to the table is the "Flash Orange" model which will be dropping next week. This shoe is known for its unique white, beige, grey, and orange upper. The orange streaks make for a fun and colorful motif, while the back heel and tongue take on that signature black look that is present on every single Basketball QNTM colorway. Overall, it's a solid model for the summer and we're sure fans will enjoy these.

As for the official release date, you can get these as of May 22nd on the Confirmed App, for $250 USD. Let us know whether or not you plan on copping a pair, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

