Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy Basketball QNTM has been a big hit ever since it released last year as part of the NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. It is one of those shoes that can be worn on the court and on the street, which makes it a versatile piece that appeals to a broad range of people. Having said that, it should be no surprise that every new colorway sells out almost instantly and that Yeezy fans are constantly inquiring about which offerings will be coming out next.

Well, according to Yeezy Mafia, the next Yeezy Basketball QNTM on the docket is the "Flame Orange" model which can be found below courtesy of @sneakertrigger. In the Instagram posts below, you can see how the shoe has a beige base while the stripes that go along the sides are a mixture of black, orange, and more beige. Overall, it is one of the flashiest Yeezy QNTM models to be shown off thus far and if you're a fan of these colors, then you might just have to go out and grab these.

The release date is rumored to be on May 22nd with the shoe going for a price of $250 USD. Adidas has yet to confirm this date although Yeezy Mafia tends to get these things right. Be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.