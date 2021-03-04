A few years ago, Kanye West teased sneakerheads with a Yeezy basketball shoe. At first, fans weren't sure if these were actually going to make it to the market or if they were simply some sort of sample that Kanye was using to mess with us. Eventually, the word got out that these would be released, but no one knew when it would actually happen. Fans ended up waiting for years, as these finally came out in 2020 during the All-Star weekend in February.

Since that time, numerous new colorways have made their way to the market, and this past week, yet another model was shown off. This shoe is called the Adidas Yeezy Basketball QNTM in the "Sea Teal" offering. This name makes a whole lot of sense when you look at the shoe and realize that parts of the upper are made with teal primeknit. These various different shades create an algae-type aesthetic that will appeal to those who want something lowkey yet unique.

As for the release date, you will be able to grab these on March 19th, so keep your eyes peeled for information on how to cop. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

