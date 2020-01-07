Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy brand is poised to have a huge 2020 and it is already starting on the right foot with a plethora of 350 V2 drops. One of the newest silhouettes in the Yeezy catalog is the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 which dropped in the "Azael" colorway just before Christmas. Yeezy silhouettes never stop at just one colorway so it shouldn't be a surprise that new models continue to get teased.

Late last week, some teaser images of a "triple-black" colorway made their way to the internet. Very little was known about the shoe at the time but thanks to @hanzuying, we now have some detailed photos that will surely pique your curiosity. As you can see, the shoe is made with all-black materials while 3M reflective details are placed on the side panels. Just like the "Azael" model, this shoe glows in the dark which creates an interesting contrast between the green and black panels of the sneaker.

If you're looking to cop these, you can expect them to drop sometime in the Spring for $200 USD. A release date has yet to be determined so stay tuned for details as we will be sure to bring you the latest information.