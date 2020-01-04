Kanye West had an interesting 2019 when it came to the world of music. He dropped Jesus Is King and rubbed countless fans the wrong way with his new religious direction. As far as sneakers are concerned, Ye was downright dominant. Every single month, West hit us with brand new Yeezy models which is something we haven't seen in a very long time. Heading into 2020, it appears as though Kanye is promising even more dope sneakers and we can't wait to see what he comes up with.

His latest creation is the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 which dropped in the inaugural "Azael" colorway just a few weeks ago. West has never been one to stop at just one colorway which means you can be sure more offerings are on the way. Thanks to the Instagram user @dirtymoney823, we now have a look at a triple-black version of the 700 V3. The chunky upper is covered in black materials and even boasts some 3M near the toe box. Overall, it's a sleek model that will certainly be a huge hit when it drops later this year.

Stay tuned for details on this model as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.