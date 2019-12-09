Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 Releasing For The First Time This Month: Details

Kanye West and Adidas have a number of Yeezy releases planned for the final weeks of 2019, including multiple Yeezy Boost 350 V2s, a new Yeezy Boost 700 V2 and the first-ever Yeezy Boost 380. Additionally, sneaker source Yeezy Mafia reports that the glow-in-the-dark "Azael" Yeezy 700 V3 is also officially slated to launch on December 23.

The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 "Azael" feature a mesh construction with reflective 3M detailing throughout. The kicks are also highlighted by web-like, rubber overlays that cover the upper and emit a greenish glow once the lights go out. Unlike the previous Yeezy 700s, the 700 V3 is void of the beloved Boost cushioning and instead utilizes an all-new, yet-to-be-named, technology beneath the silhouette.

Releasing on December 23, it is believed that the Yeezy 700 V3 will retail for $180, making them one of the cheapest Yeezys to date. Continue scrolling for the official images and stay tuned for a list of retailers that will have the kicks in stock later this month.

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas