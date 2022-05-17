One of Kanye West's best dad shoes is the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3. This model has been getting a ton of new colorways over the last year, and fans have been coming out in droves to cop it. With that being said, it would appear as though even more new offerings will be coming out over the coming months. In fact, in just a few days from now, we will get a new colorway called "Fade Carbon."

As you can see in the official images down below, the shoe has a purple back to it which eventually becomes a dark shade of grey. This gradient look is very unique as far as the 700 V3 goes, and we're sure fans are excited to cop these. It is one of the more unique offerings to come from Yeezy in quite some time, and it is perfect for the summer.

If you are looking to get your hands on these kicks, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, May 21st for a price of $210 USD over at adidas.com/Yeezy. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

