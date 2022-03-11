Kanye West has been releasing a ton of new Yeezy sneakers over the last few years, and one of the silhouettes that continues to get some traction is none other than the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3. Fans have been clamoring for some new colorways, and one of the latest to be revealed is the "Mono Safflower" offering, which can be found in the official images below.

As you can see, this shoe has a mostly white upper, all while some yellow is interspersed throughout. There is a black tongue and laces, which ultimately helps to deliver some nice contrast throughout the model. What really makes this shoe pop is the fact that it contains a glow-in-the-dark upper. The yellow really shines at night, and if you are a fan of shoes that glow, then you will be into these.

If you are planning on getting these new shoes, they will be available for purchase as of Friday, March 18th for $200 USD. Let us know what you think of these brand new shoes, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

