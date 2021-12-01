Kanye West's AdidasYeezy 700 series is known for being the dad shoe staple of the Yeezy brand. The V1 and the V2 came with Boost in the midsole, however, with the V3, West decided to scrap the midsole material and go for something that truly felt Alien-like. The various colorways that have come out so far have been pretty interesting, and the brand is always looking to expand on the 700 V3 library. In fact, a new colorway called "Copper Fade" is set to drop soon, and the official photos can be seen down below.

As you can see, the shoe lives up to its name as we have an orange and brown copper tint all throughout the upper here. From there, we have some grey on the midsole, and some dark beige tones near the tongue to add some contrast. These elements fit together quite nicely, and overall, it leads to a shoe that many are going to enjoy throughout the Fall season, in particular.

There is no release date for this shoe right now, however, you can expect them to come out sometime this month before the new year. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, down in the comments section below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas