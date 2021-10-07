Kanye West is one of the richest artists in the world and it is all thanks to his Yeezy brand that has taken the world by storm. Over the last few years, Yeezy has become the premiere sneaker brand in the world and with the help of Adidas, millions upon millions of pairs have been sold. Ye has delivered plenty of great silhouettes to the world, including the entire 700 series which boasts the likes of the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3. This dad shoe has received quite a few colorways, and this year, it is set to get at least one more.

According to the Yeezy insider group Yeezy Mafia, the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 will come out in a "Copper Fade" colorway which can be found below. As you can see, the entire upper of the shoe has a bronze and orange glow to it, while charcoal grey is placed onto the midsole. These elements are brought together to create a unique shoe that is certainly going to appeal to the aesthetics of the Fall and Winter months.

In the post below, you can see that this shoe is supposed to come out in December, although for now, an exact release date has yet to be announced. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates pertaining to these.