Over the years, Kanye West has created some truly incredible sneakers. His biggest contributions have arguably come from the whole dad shoe movement that started with the AdidasYeezy Boost 700 "Wave Runner." The 700 got various new iterations, including the MNVN model which had big block lettering on the sides. It's a shoe that still gets new colorways, and tomorrow, a fresh one will be hitting the market.

This colorway is called "Geode," and as you can see below, it contains a nice light grey upper. It is a beautiful neutral shade that the Yeezy brand has used before, however, there is no denying that it looks pretty great on this particular silhouette. Overall, it is yet another dope addition to the Yeezy library and it is one that will look great during the upcoming summer months.

If you are looking to cop these new shoes, you will be able to do so as of Tuesday, April 19th for a price of $220 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

