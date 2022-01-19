One of Kanye West's best sneaker creations was the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700, which came out back in 2017. This shoe started the dad shoe craze which eventually took the entire sneaker world by storm. Since that time, Ye has released plenty of unique variations of this sneaker, including the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN which comes complete with some unique aesthetics such as alternative upper material and some blocked lettering on the side.

Now, this shoe is set to release in a "Resin" offering, and the entire shoe can be found, down below. This model offers up a greenish-beige upper, all while the midsole is black and the numbering on the side is 3M silver. These elements come together perfectly to create a colorway that is in line with some of the other MNVN models that have been released to the masses over the years.

As for the release date of this shoe, you will be able to get them as of Monday, January 31st for a price of $220 USD. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world, and as always, let us know what you think about these, in the comments section below.

