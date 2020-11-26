Kanye West has delivered some fairly unorthodox sneaker designs over the years although more recently, his shoes have begun to get pretty unruly. Regardless, there are plenty of great Yeezy models out on the market right now, including the Adidas Yeezy 500 which takes on the dad shoe aesthetic that West helped popularize all the way back in 2017. Unfortunately, there haven't been very new colorways of this silhouette as of late, although just in time for Cyber Monday, it's been confirmed that an offering from 2018 will get a nice little restock for all of the sneakerheads out there.

The colorway in question is the "Utility Black" model which dropped all the way back during the summer of 2018. It's a fairly basic and common look as we are delivered a shoe with black suede overlays on top of some black mesh on the side panels. While the colorway itself might not be all that unique, there is no denying that this is a fashionable shoe that will look great with various different outfits.

If you're looking to get your hands on a pair, you will be able to do so as of Monday, November 30th for $200 USD. The Adidas app has already begun sign-ups so make sure to head there as soon as possible.

Image via Adidas

