Shortly after releasing the AdidasYeezy 700 to the world, it became quite clear that Kanye West was on to something when it came to chunky dad shoes. Demand for these kinds of designs shot up and as a result, the Adidas Yeezy 500 was born. While there were a few colorways at the start, the hype surrounding the Adidas Yeezy 500 eventually died down, which resulted in fewer and fewer colorways being produced. Nonetheless, Kanye has dropped a few new models here and there, and now, it seems like something brand new is on the horizon.

Thanks to the Instagram Yeezy insider Yeezy Mafia, we now have a look at what is being referred to as a "Slate Blue" colorway. In the image below, you can see that the shoe has a blue suede upper, all while purple mesh makes its way throughout. Overall, it's a pretty interesting colorway that will certainly appeal to Yeezy fans who have been disappointed at the lack of blue Yeezys over the years.

For now, a release day has not been revealed for these, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information, sometime in the near future.