Kanye West has been going hard this year with all of the Yeezys he has released and one of the newest silhouettes he has made is the Adidas Yeezy 500 High which is the hightop version of his Yeezy 500 model. So far, the shoe looks pretty interesting as it features multiple fabrics including foam, suede, and leather.

The first colorway that will come out for this model is called "Slate" which features a white midsole and navy blue upper. It's a pretty clean looking color scheme and fans have been quite intrigued about how this shoe will look once it releases. There have been plenty of teasers thus far and it's safe to say that this could be one of the more intriguing Yeezy releases of the entire year, which is saying something considering just how many have come out so far.

According to Sneaker News, this shoe will be dropping on Saturday, December 14th for $220 USD. Check out the official images below and let us know what you think. Are these an instant cop or will you be skipping them this time around?

Image via Adidas

