Kanye West and Adidas have a plethora of all-new Yeezy sneakers in the works, including the Yeezy Boost 380 "Alien" and the highly anticipated Yeezy Basketball sneaker. Additionally, there's a high-top version of the Yeezy 500 that is rumored to make its retail debut in December.

Adidas has not yet confirmed the Yeezy 500 High, but Kourtney Kardashian recently took to instagram with the kicks on her feet, seemingly confirming the leaks that have surfaces thus far. Check out her quick video of the "Slate" colorway in the IG post embedded below.

The kicks look to mimic the design of the Yeezy 500 right down to the familiar Adiprene outsole. Again, there are no release details or pricing information for the Adidas Yeezy 500 High, but rumors are swirling that the new silhouette will be available before the new year.

Check out some additional leaked photos below, and stay tuned for updates.