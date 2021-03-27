Kanye West and Yeezy have been a match made in heaven over these past six years, and it seems like the brand just continues to grow. Kanye is worth billions of dollars at this point, and his shoes continue to sell out all around the world. There are some silhouettes that have proven to be more popular than others, all while old offerings are being brought back in a new way. A prime example of the latter is the AdidasYeezy 500 which will be returning next month in an "Enflame" variation.

In the official images below, you can see that this model is easily the most unique Yeezy 500 to be released thus far. There is brown mesh on the upper portion of the shoe, all while blue overlays are placed on top. From there, we have a bit of beige on the midfoot which is directly above the solid orange midsole.

This is a model that has been teased quite a bit over the past few weeks and now, a release date is finally here thanks to Yeezy Mafia. The shoe is supposed to drop on April 24th for $200 USD, although Adidas has yet to confirm this. Regardless, these are about a month away, which means you should get your savings in order before it's too late.

