Kanye West has a whole lot on his plate right now but it isn't stopping him and his Yeezy brand from thriving right now. Over the past few weeks, numerous Adidas Yeezy models have been teased to the masses and for now, it seems like fans are excited to cop whatever is in store. The latest Adidas Yeezy shoe to be shown off is from the infamous 500 silhouette which was known for the Desert Rat aesthetic. Now, this sneaker is getting a colorful offering that certainly goes beyond what we typically expect from this model.

The new colorway is called "Enflame" and as you can see from the images below, the shoe has some unique color blocking. Right away, we notice that the mesh tongue and side panels are brown, all while a beige overlay is placed on top where the toe box and mudguard are. From there, blue overlays are springled throughout the top, all while the midsole is completely orange. These colors make the shoe's name quite appropriate and it's clear that this is the riskiest 500 colorway to date.

A concrete release date has not yet been announced, although you can expect these to drop in April. Be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for updates as we will continue to bring you all of the latest information from the sneaker world.

Image via Yeezy Mafia

