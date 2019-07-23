Adidas Skateboarding and the Beastie Boys are celebrating the 30th anniversary of Paul's Boutique with a special editon sneaker collaboration, first revealed last night at a private event at Beyond The Streets.

The three-way collaboration between the group, brand, and exhibition celebrates the artist’s influences on skate, hardcore punk, hip-hop and graffiti culture over the last three decades.

Adidas Skateboarding x Beastie Boys Americana/Adidas

The Adidas Skateboarding x Beastie Boys Americana draws on inspiration from both the Golden Era of ‘90s skateboarding and classic Adidas sport heritage.

Featuring an entirely vegan canvas upper, the kicks come equipped with an off-white and light grey color scheme, accompanied by a timeless gum sole, a light grey cotton jersey liner and matching three stripes. Beastie Boys logo by artist Eric Haze can also be found stamped on the tongue and sockliner badging.

Adidas Skateboarding x Beastie Boys Americana/Adidas

The release of the Adidas Skateboarding x Beastie Boys Americana coincides with the official release of Paul’s Boutique on July 25, 1989, exactly thirty years ago to the day.

The sneaker collab will be exclusively available at select North American skateboard retailers and the Beyond The Streets gift shop starting this Thursday, July 25. A portion of proceeds will benefit PEACE Sisters and Little Kids Rock. The adidas x Beastie Boys exhibition will also be on display throughout July and August at the Beyond the Streets gallery.

Adidas Skateboarding x Beastie Boys Americana/Adidas

Adidas Skateboarding x Beastie Boys Americana/Adidas

Adidas