When Kanye West started the dad shoe trend a few years ago, one sneaker that emerged was none other than the Balenciaga Triple S. To this day, the Triple S is one of the most popular high-end designer shoes of all time, and it continues to get new colorways. In fact, it even appears as though Balenciaga will be teaming up with Adidas for a brand new collaboration on the infamous sneaker.

Thanks to an Instagram post by @Apolloluo1976 on IG, we now have a look at this collaboration. Essentially, the shoe will take on the infamous color scheme of the Adidas Superstar as the shoe is covered in mostly white material, all while black leather highlights are added throughout. We have the three stripes on the side, and the Adidas logo on the back, which is complemented by some Balenciaga branding. Overall, the shoe stays true to the aesthetics of both brands, which is good news for sneakerheads.

At this point, there is no release date or official images for this shoe, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this brand new collaboration, in the comments section down below.



